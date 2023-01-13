Blooom Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blooom Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Blooom Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 73,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 298,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.