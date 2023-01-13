Blooom Inc. Sells 1,774 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Blooom Inc. trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 92,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,759. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

