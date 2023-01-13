Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $78.51 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $42.55 or 0.00225488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $819.75 million and approximately $78.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,869.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00636724 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00042424 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
