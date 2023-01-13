BinaryX One Day Volume Tops $5.47 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $207.69 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for $72.60 or 0.00375156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00426026 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,806.15 or 0.30091066 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00932198 BTC.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,195,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,860,496 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
