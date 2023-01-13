Beta Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 84.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 196.2% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 40,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 116,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,089. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

