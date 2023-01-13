Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 0.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.