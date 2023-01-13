Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,476 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.