Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.