Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $114.49.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

