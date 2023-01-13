Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RACE opened at $235.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $257.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.55.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

