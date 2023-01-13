Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $419.32

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.32 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 423.70 ($5.16). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 422.90 ($5.15), with a volume of 4,587,450 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.17) to GBX 462 ($5.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.59) to GBX 440 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 490 ($5.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.43 ($7.05).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 406.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 419.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barratt Developments Company Profile

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.93), for a total value of £43,006.95 ($52,396.38).

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.