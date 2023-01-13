BarnBridge Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00019025 BTC on major exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,920,813 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

