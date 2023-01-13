Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.03 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to over $5.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

