Avory & Company LLC Decreases Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Avory & Company LLC reduced its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. Duolingo accounts for about 3.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Duolingo by 29.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 624.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 377,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $80.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of -0.29. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 46,650 shares worth $3,698,914. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Duolingo Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.