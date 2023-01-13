Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 1,405 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QCOM stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

