Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $28.32 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

