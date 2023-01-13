Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $15.71 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.12% of Albertsons Companies worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 12.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $994,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.33. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

