Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $447.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day moving average is $442.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $360.12 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

