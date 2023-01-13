Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $310.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.64 and its 200 day moving average is $298.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.