Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.33% of Rayonier worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 300.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 148.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

