AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 452,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,472,109. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

