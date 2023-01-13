AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after buying an additional 3,888,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 452,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,472,109. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

