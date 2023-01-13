Atria Investments LLC Sells 9,097 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.28. 58,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $434.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

