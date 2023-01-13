Atria Investments LLC Sells 75,186 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $300,412,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,443 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.09. 5,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

