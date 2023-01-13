Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,415. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $344.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.81.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total transaction of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,730,817,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total transaction of $1,189,947.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,730,817,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,248 shares of company stock worth $126,834,100 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

