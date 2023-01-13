Atria Investments LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

CVS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,684. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

