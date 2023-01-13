Atria Investments LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.52. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,430. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $218.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.37.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

