Atria Investments LLC Buys 44,453 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 2.32% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,721. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54.

