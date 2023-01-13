Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.49

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $10.90. Asure Software shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 173,371 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $205.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

