ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,170 ($14.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.18) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 720 ($8.77) to GBX 660 ($8.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.06) to GBX 1,180 ($14.38) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.18) to GBX 825 ($10.05) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $988.33.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ASOS has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $34.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

