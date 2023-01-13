Arweave (AR) One Day Volume Hits $24.78 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $8.29 or 0.00041754 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $276.82 million and approximately $24.78 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,853.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00623373 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00216962 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
