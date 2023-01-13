ARK Innovation ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 225,308 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 157,626 call options.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,394,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,302,613. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Innovation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 137,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

