Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe Sells 15,072 Shares

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,548. The firm has a market cap of $615.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 145.05%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 339,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 162,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668,656 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,598,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 118,414 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

