Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

