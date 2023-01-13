Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $15.96.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
