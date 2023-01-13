Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $730,758.18 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00080634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00062742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

