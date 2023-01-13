Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.4%.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.