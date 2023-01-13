Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,353. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

