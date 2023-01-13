American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $133,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $34,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

AMT opened at $232.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average is $232.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.