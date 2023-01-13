American Lithium (CVE:LI) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.39

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 1528109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a report on Monday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$914.38 million and a P/E ratio of -33.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

