American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710,469 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after acquiring an additional 48,427 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 67,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 82,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.42. 22,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,425. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.52. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

