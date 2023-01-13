American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $17.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 2,362,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,577,176. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.