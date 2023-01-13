Amaze World Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,770.23 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Amaze World has a market cap of $36.70 million and $34,770.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003561 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

