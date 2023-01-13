Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $256,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.20. 94,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,078. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $296.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

