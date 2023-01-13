Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 167 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.29. 42,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,878. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $281.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

