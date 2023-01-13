Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62.55 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $62.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,418,838,563 coins and its circulating supply is 7,196,640,403 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

