Alchemy Pay (ACH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $44.29 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $44.29 million and $7.86 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00424643 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,804.68 or 0.29993358 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00966506 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.