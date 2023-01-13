Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 64 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $283.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.17. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $379.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Accenture

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

