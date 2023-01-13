Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

