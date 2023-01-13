Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 1,576 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

