Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 1,098 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.